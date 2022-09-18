Cultivation of aromatic plants will help in doubling the income of farmers: Dhami

CM honours farmers growing aromatic plants on PM Modi’s birthday

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Sep: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, distributed aromatic plants at a function held here amongst the farmers engaged in cultivation of aromatic agriculture in the state and also honoured them. The function held at Hathibarkala today was organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Dhami said that the farmers associated with the cultivation of aromatic plants in the state were not only creating fragrance of flowers in the country and abroad, but were also creating a unique identity for the state. He said that the natural climate of Uttarakhand was favourable for the production of aromatic plants.

The Chief Minister said that cultivation of aromatic plants could play a significant role in doubling the income of the farmers. For this, arrangements have been made for loans and grants by the state government. Initiatives are also being taken in this direction to make the state’s traditional products, the basis of livelihood. Efforts are underway to make a mark in the cultivation of apple, kiwi and tea etc in the state, through Apple and Kiwi Mission. A road map is also being prepared so that the state can become a leading state in the field of agriculture, horticulture and rural development by the year 2025.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also called for promoting agriculture by making use of scientific research being done in the agricultural sector with the simultaneous production of more than one crop. He said that the farmers who were honoured on this occasion would become the source of inspiration for other farmers and more and more farmers would be benefitted by the spread of technical knowledge. This would also help in realising the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the last 8 years had focussed on bringing a positive change in the lives of farmers. To double the income of the farmers, the benefits of many schemes have been given to the farmers. Earlier the plans were made by looking at the individual. In the centre of the policies being made under the leadership of Modi, poor laborers, farmers and the person standing in the last line of the society were involved. Today India is one of those countries which are not only self-sufficient in food grains but also exporting them. The production of pulses and oilseeds has also increased in the country. The agricultural sector has changed through scientific research. Collective and cluster based farming is being promoted.

The farmers who were honoured by the Chief Minister on the occasion included Atma Ram of Chamoli, Ramesh Prasad of Ukhimath, Ajay Panwar of Tehri, Rajesh Chauhan of Kirtinagar, Madho Singh of Nainital, Dharam Singh of Bhimtal, Trilok Singh of Champawat, Gurupreet Singh of Udham Singh Nagar, Ved Bharati Sharma of Ranipokhari and Yogendra Singh of Bhagwanpur. Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi and Director of Aromatic Plant Centre, Dr Nripendra Chauhan also addressed the programme.