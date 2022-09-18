Arushi Nishank honoured at Naya Bharat Mahotsav in London

By Our Staff Reporter

London, 17 Sep: Internationally acclaimed Kathak dancer, actor and producer, Arushi Nishank was felicitated by the House of Commons and High Commission of India in London on Friday. The occasion was the Naya Bharat Mahotsav which was organised in London (UK) by the Global Inspirational Awards by Trident Events and Media Ltd. Arushi was honoured for high level of success and immense effort, dedication, perseverance and multifaceted achievements. It may be recalled that apart from being a multifaceted artist, she is a committed environmentalist too.

The award ceremony in London was scheduled to be held in the House of Commons, but due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the British Monarch and consequent official mourning that UK is observing currently, Mayor of Southwark Sunil Chopra presented the award to her privately.

Arushi was recently seen in “Teri Gali Se” by T-Series, the song which has been viewed 24 million times and is sung by noted Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Earlier she was seen in “Wafa Na Raas Aayee” another hit song that had crossed 280 million views on the official YouTube page of T-Series entertainment company.

Being a producer herself, Arushi has several other projects lined up and they include “Taarini” a T-Series co-production and she is also producing a Web series too.

Incidentally, it is her birthday too and her father and Haridwar MP, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has wished her success in her endeavours.