Mohd Parwez Alam takes charge as Accountant General of U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Mohd Parwez Alam assumed charge as the Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlement) Uttarakhand in Dehradun on 7 April. Alam is a 2008 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) and has also been entrusted with the additional charge of the Office of the Accountant General (Audit) Uttarakhand until further orders.

Prior to this assignment, Alam served in key positions including Deputy Accountant General/ Senior Deputy Accountant General in Bihar, Jharkhand and Manipur. He has extensive experience in auditing various sectors, including the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Finance, Gol, etc.

Before his posting to Uttarakhand, he has served as Principal Director (North-Eastern Region-I) in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, New Delhi.

Alam brings with him a wealth of experience in public financial management, accounting and auditing. His international audit assignments include embassy audits in Bangladesh and Bahrain, financial and compliance audits of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Hanoi and Jakarta, and compliance audits of United Nations peacekeeping operations in Lebanon and United Nations at New York.

A native of Bihar, Alam holds a postgraduate degree in Finance and Human Resources. As Accountant General (A&E), Uttarakhand, he will be responsible for the compilation and preparation of Finance and Appropriation Accounts of the State Government and for auditing the receipts and expenditure from the State Exchequer.