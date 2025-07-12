Monsoon session in Gairsain, reflects BJP’s commitment to development in hills

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun 11 Jul: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has described the decision to hold the forthcoming monsoon session in Gairsain as symbol of respect towards the public sentiment and a reflection of infrastructure-driven progress in the hills. State BJP President and Rajya Sabha Member Mahendra Bhatt today expressed hope that meaningful deliberations on development would take place in the mountainous setting, in line with the ethos of a hill state. He attributed the ability to host the session in Gairsain during monsoon conditions to significant infrastructural and systemic advancements achieved under successive BJP-led governments.

Thanking Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the government’s decision to convene the assembly session in the summer capital from 19 August, Bhatt remarked that the move is aligned with the party’s ideological convictions. He reiterated that the BJP has continually worked towards the holistic development of Uttarakhand since its formation, and noted that the creation of a separate state had taken place with active public participation. He emphasised that the declaration of Gairsain as the summer capital had been in keeping with the aspirations of the statehood movement and that efforts were ongoing to transform the town’s image through sustained development projects.