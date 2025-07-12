Unseasonal rain and hailstorms cause crop damage in Uttarakhand; Compensation process underway: Agriculture Minister 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Jul: During the current financial year, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have caused damage to crops in Uttarakhand . Under the Agriculture Department, damage has been reported on 0.006 hectares of land due to landslides in Bageshwar district. Similarly, as per data recorded by the Horticulture Department, an estimated 4,773 hectares have been affected during this fiscal year.

The damage in both departments falls under the category of more than 33 percent loss, making it eligible for compensation under the Disaster Management Act. Joint teams of departmental and revenue officials are swiftly assessing the crop loss. Based on this assessment, the process of compensation is underway, and the affected farmers will soon be provided relief funds as per the set norms.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi has directed departmental officials to ensure regular monitoring and expedite paperwork in line with Government of India guidelines to facilitate prompt compensation to the farmers. He has also instructed the department to activate field teams in all districts and maintain regular communication with the farmers.

Assuring the farmers of the state, Joshi stated that the government stands firmly with them in this time of crisis and is committed to ensuring that compensation is disbursed at the earliest, strictly adhering to the norms laid down by the Government of India.