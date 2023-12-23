Mool Niwas Samiti rejects Govt’s action on Domicile Certificate

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Dec: The ‘Mool Niwas- Bhu Qanoon Sangharsh Samiti’ today rejected the proposal of Uttarakhand Government doing away with the requirement of submitting Permanent Residence Certificate for domicile certificate holders seeking jobs in the state. Convenor of the Samiti, Mohit Dimri termed the government action in this regard as inadequate and claimed that it was aimed at fooling the people.

Dimri also claimed that in view of the “unprecedented support” being received for the Uttarakhand Mool Niwas Swabhiman Maharally to be held on 24 December, the state government has come out with an inadequate move to fool the people. He claimed that the government is contacting the key members of the movement. He asserted that this movement would not be withheld as it was a people’s movement and in the interest of the common people of Uttarakhand. He also claimed that the people of Uttarakhand are now ready for an all-out fight for their identity and rights. He clarified that no one has been authorised by the Samiti to hold talks with the government on its behalf in this regard and that the proposed Maha Rally would be held on 24 December as planned earlier.

Dimri also asserted that there is no need to hold talks with the government at present in this regard and that the demands made by the Samiti remain intact. He also added that the cut-off date for the domicile status should not be any date later than 26 January, 1950. Another demand is that, for permanent residence certificate, the period of residence in the state should be at least 20 years.

He also reminded that a strict land law needs to be implemented to prevent outsiders from purchasing land in urban areas beyond a limit of 250 square metres.

Dimri also pointed out that the samiti demands that all the enterprises and projects being set up in the state, especially in the hill areas, where land acquisition or purchase is mandatory or will be done in the future, 25 percent share in the projects should be of local village residents and 25 percent share of native residents. For this, a law mandating this should be implemented, he said.