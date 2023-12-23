Diamond Jubilee celebrations held of Sapper Officers commissioned in 1963 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: According to Lt Colonel BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President of Dehradun Ex-Services League and Sangyukt Nagrik Sangathan, a large number of officers and their families from different parts of the country and even from USA and Canada assembled at Surajkund, Haryana, for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sapper Officers commissioned in 1963. They have taken active part in all the operations including Indo Pakistan war of 1965 and 1971, and the Kargil War.

During these six decades of commissioning in the Indian Army, the officers lost a number of their friends in operations, to Corona or old age. Everyone is above 80 years of age, today, so two minutes’ silence was kept to remember all the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Nation. As it was also Vijay Diwas, homage was paid to the 3900 martyrs of 1971 Indo Pak war including passed away course mates.

All these officers were from the Corps of Engineers who were commissioned in 1963 and graduated from College of Military Engineer (CME) Pune on 27 June, 1970. The Corps of Engineers provides combat engineering support, develops infrastructure for the Armed Forces and other defence organisations and maintains connectivity along the vast borders beside providing succour to the populace during natural disasters. These tasks are executed through three pillars of the corps, Combat Engineers, Military Engineers (MES) and Border Road Organisation (BRO).

During 1965 and 1971 war, they lost many soldiers and one course mate, Major Surendra Vatsa. He received the Vir Chakra. The late Colonel JS Rai also got M&D during the 1965 war for most conspicuous bravery in the face of the enemy.

The two-day get together with course mates was very enjoyable and memorable. A few of the officers’ families have served in the Army for the last 4th generations. A few course mates’ sons are serving on prestigious appointments as Colonels, Brigadiers, Lt Generals, today, in various parts of the country which made everyone very proud and happy.

During the Reunion, it was decided to have the next get together in Chandigarh in 2024 under the aegis of Col DS Aujla and Col TR Sehgal. All were advised to take full precautions against COVID.

Those who attended the diamond jubilee get together of 26 Degree course were Col KS Mann-Raminder, Col BM Thapa-Meera, Col SK Tara, Col Surjit Singh, Col CPS Dewan-Pammi, Col SS Chauhan-Lily, Col BD Gambhir-Kusum, Col TR Sehgal- Bindu, Col Balwant Singh-Pammi, Col Mehdiratta-Sneh, Col DS Aujla, Col Lalit Kumar-Prabha, Col MS Khaira, Pushpa, Anu, Col JP Nauni and others.