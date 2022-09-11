More tunnels required in U’khand to improve road connectivity: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Benguluru, 9 Sep: PWD, Tourism, Panchayati Raj, Rural Works, Irrigation and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj participated in a two-day National Conference, titled “Manthan”, organised by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

At the conference, Maharaj advocated construction of tunnels in Uttarakhand to improve road connectivity and also stressed on construction of cemented roads in the hills. The two day conference began on Thursday.

The state’s PWD Minister, Satpal Maharaj, represented Uttarakhand. Public Works Ministers of all the states and union territories of the country participated in this “Manthan” conference, which concluded today.

Maharaj noted that the two-day National Conference was aimed at ensuring last mile connectivity to remote areas in all the states. It was also expected to consider new initiatives in the construction of roads in the states.

Maharaj expressed concern at the fact that, in most places in the hills, a large number of villages were located along the roads, and as a result they faced risk due to vibrations caused by constant traffic movement. Citing the example of Gumkhal in Pauri district, he said that a similar situation was arising there as a National Highway passed nearby. He suggested that, instead of acquiring 24 metres of land for construction of roads, only 14 metres width land be acquired to ensure that the village remained safe. He had made this suggestion in view of the extreme geographical conditions of Uttarakhand.

The PWD Minister added that high-tech information was shared at ‘Manthan’, which was very useful for Uttarakhand. He also recommended that tunnels be constructed in Uttarakhand so that people could reach their destinations faster. With the use of new technology, one would have to reduce the carbon emissions. Proper and appropriate development of roads in the hills would become possible with the incorporation of the new technology mentioned at the Manthan workshop.

Maharaj also stressed that, in the hills, cemented roads be built so that the roads could be smooth and traffic could run smoothly even in the event of snowfall. He also expressed gratitude to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for organising this event and added, that at this brainstorming session, the experience and cooperation of various states and union territories were also discussed, which was a positive initiative.