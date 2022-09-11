Satish Sharma inaugurates photo exhibition on 9/11 at Doon Defence Academy 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 9 Sep: Senior media person and actor Satish Sharma inaugurated a special exhibition of photographs clicked by internationally acclaimed photo journalist Kamal Sharma of the 9/11 Terror Attack in New York. Today happened to mark 21 years of one of the biggest terrorist attacks ever in the world.

The photo exhibition has been organised at Doon Defence Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Sharma recalled his old association with ace cameraman Kamal Sharma. He added that Kamal is a passionate photographer and it is a matter of great courage that being present in another country when the 9/11 terror struck, most people would have chosen to stay away from the terror site and be safe, but he chose to go as close as possible to the Twin Towers and click the photographs of the terror strike.

Kamal Sharma recalled he had gone to the US to cover the US Open Tennis Grand Slam Tournament in New York and was able to click photographs hours before the terror strike and just after.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Director of Doon Defence Academy Divya Aswal Gupta, SSB Head Umesh Kuniyal, Centre Incharge, Rajesh Kandwal, Sunil Mishra, Vinti Jaggi, Kamal Sharma’s wife Indu Sharma and President, UMA, Sadhna Sharma.