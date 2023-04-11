MoS Gen Singh reviews progress of Char Dham Project

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 9 Apr: A review of ongoing works being executed in the area and also in the AoR of projects under ADGBR (NW) was carried out today at the office of the Chief Engineer, Project Shivalik, Lal Tappar, under the chairmanship of Union MoS General VK Singh.

The meeting was conducted by Harendra Kumar, ADG BR (NW), and attended by Chief Engineers of Border Roads – CE Shivalik and CE Hirak in person, and CEs of Beacon, Sampark, Vijayak, Himank, Deepak Projects through virtual link.

Also present on the occasion were Rahul Gupta, CE Zone 1, DK Sharma, CE, RO, Dehradun, Varun Agarwal, CE, RO, Shimla, among others.

The meeting began on a positive note with discussion of progress made so far in execution of ‘Char Dham Pariyojna’ works among others being carried out under the MoRTH in the State of Uttarakhand.

The ADG BR informed the gathering about present status of works as well as review of important reasons for slow progress in some. The Minister took a holistic view of, both, the progress and the bottlenecks for pending targets and suggested ways for enhancing the speed of execution.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to focus on speedy processing of all pending cases as well as commitment for enhanced execution of ongoing works to help achieve the targets along the northern borders of country on time, in mission mode.