MOU between Garhwal Rifles, NIEDO, IOCL signed

Dehradun, 13 Oct: MoU between Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifles Regimental Center, NIEDO (National Integrity & Educational Development Organization) and IOCL at RIMC Dehradun was signed in the presence of Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd).

Under this project, preparations will be made for various engineering and medical entrance examinations for the children of poor and deprived sections and children of the army in Uttarakhand and across the country. This project will be conducted by Garhwal Regimental Center in collaboration with IOCL and NIEDO at War Memorial Boys and Girls Hostel Dehradun.

Participating in this program, the Governor said that this is a big step towards empowering the underprivileged youth of the country. With this, apart from the children of military families, the underprivileged youth will also get a chance to show their talent. Appreciating IOCL and NIEDO, he said that other stakeholders and NGOs should also contribute in this type of work for the benefit of the country. He said that through this centre the youth will get an opportunity to show their talent and they will be able to contribute in nation building.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Col of Garhwal Rifles and Garhwal Scouts Lt-General NS Raja Subramani, GOC Sub Area Maj-General Sanjeev Khatri, IOCL Director RK Mohapatra, CEO NIEDO Dr Rohit Srivastava were present.