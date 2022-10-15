ACS Anand Vardhan urges banks to ensure quick disposal of loan applications

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan today urged the banks in the state to ensure loan applications under various schemes are disposed of promptly. He was chairing a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee here today. He made it clear that the banks ought to work with sensitivity in the matter of loan applications of the needy. He reminded that, being a hill state, people living in remote areas of Uttarakhand are dependent on government loan schemes to increase their livelihood. He said that the banks had an important role in curbing migration and connecting people with self-employment. He asked the banks that women self-help groups and villagers be linked to self-employment loan schemes on priority basis.

State Industries Department officials informed the gathering that the department had so far forwarded loan applications of 2257 applicants to banks under KVIC, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Along with this, offline training is also being given to the beneficiaries by the Industries Department and Khadi and Village Industries Commission. The State MSME Department has forwarded loan applications of 8362 applicants to banks under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana.

At the meeting, instructions were also given to banks and ULBs to complete the target of disposal of loan applications by organising camps every Friday. So far, 22,963 loan applications have been forwarded to banks in the state under PM Swanidhi, 5960 under Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, 2402 under Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojna Nano, 2257 under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 257 under Veer Chandra Garhwali Tourism Self Employment Scheme and 258 loan applications under the Home Stay Scheme.

Out of a total 34,097 loan applications received, 17,503 applications have been approved by various banks. Banks rejected 8,241 loan applications due to various reasons. The main reasons for rejection of loan applications were non-availability of e-KYC by applicants or non-completion of other formalities of banks, CIBIL default or even applicants being outside the service area of ​​banks. Around 6,792 loan applications were under consideration in banks, it was stated. In Uttarakhand, loans worth Rs 1084.97 crores have been disbursed to 90,494 beneficiaries this year (2022-2023) under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana up to Rs10 lakh for business, service, construction, agricultural allied activities. It is estimated that till now 2,05,517 people have got employment.

The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) directed the banks to complete the target of 250 loan applications under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self Employment Scheme by December. So far, loans worth Rs 1014.31 lakhs have been disbursed to 75 approved loan applicants under this scheme. Banks were instructed to complete the target of 200 loan applications under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Griha Awas Vikas Yojana in the stipulated period. Against the target of 200 set in the homestay, 74 loan applications have been approved and loans of Rs 1523.81 lakhs have been disbursed.

In view of tourism development in the state, clear instructions were also given to banks to clear such loan applications of home stay schemes in which non-agriculture certificate under section 143 and map of the unit under construction did not require approval from the authorised agencies. It was stated that the time limit for providing loans under PM Swanidhi has been extended till December 2024.

Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Additional Secretary C Ravi Shankar, Chief Manager, SBI, Abhishek Naithani, Deputy CEO, Khadi Board, SD Masiwal, Chief Manager, Bank of Baroda, Hukum Singh, Industries Department, MSME Department and officers of various banks were among those present at the meeting.