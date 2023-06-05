MoU signed between DEAL and Graphic Era

Dehradun, 3 June: A memorandum of understanding was signed today between the esteemed Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL) and Graphic Era Deemed University, to promote scientific research, innovation, and academic excellence in the field of defense electronics.

The Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Professor Dr. Narpinder Singh, and the Director of DEAL Laboratory, LC Mangal from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, signed the MoU.

This agreement aims to foster collaboration and synergy between students and scientific research in the field of higher education. Under this collaboration, the university and DEAL will share their respective resources, industry-oriented innovations, and knowledge, thereby contributing to the development of defense electronics-related industries and making meaningful contributions.

The MoU signing ceremony at MEU was attended by Dr. D. Joshi, the Registrar of Graphic Era Deemed University, Professor Dr. Irfanul Hasan, the Head of the Department of Electronic and Communication Engineering, Professor Dr. Shalini Singh, Dr. Abhay Sharma, and Dr. Varun Mishra from Graphic Era Deemed University, along with Ajay Malik, the Scientific and Group Director of DEAL, Rakesh Bhardwaj, SS Nabiyal (Scientist F), DP Tripathi (Scientist E), and other officials.