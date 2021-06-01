MS Batra extends helping hand to needy

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 31 May: Youth Congress state spokesperson Mandeep Singh Batra distributed ration to the needy in Malsi region here today. He urged all the people to stay in their homes in the corona era so that their lives could be saved.

Batra alleged that the preparations made by the government regarding corona infection had not been enough, due to which many people died. People had to go desperately from hospital to hospital for oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds. The BJP state government had failed completely in dealing with Corona.

He claimed that every worker of the Congress Party under the leadership of State President Pritam Singh is helping the poor and needy people. Congress leader DX Johnny was also present on the occasion.