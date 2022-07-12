Murmu promised huge support from U’khand in her Presidential poll campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: A Grand welcome was accorded to NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on her arrival in Dehradun today. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP State President Madan Kaushik and MPs and senior leaders welcomed her at the Jolly Grant Airport. The activists of the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support. BJP State President Madan Kaushik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda and NDA for making Murmu the Presidential candidate. He said that the selection for the President from the tribal community was historic. During the meeting, Murmu had with BJP MPs, MLAs and ministers from Uttarakhand, two independent MLAs including Umesh Kumar were also present. Not only this, BSP MLAs have also been urged by Kaushik to support the candidature of Murmu. Kaushik claimed that both the BSP MLAs and the two independent MLAs would also vote for her.

Droupadi Murmu appealed for support in the meeting with MPs and MLAs of Uttarakhand at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office and all the members expressed their full support for her. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP’s state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma, were also present on the occasion.

In addition, representatives of five major tribes of Uttarakhand, including the Tharu, Buksa, Bhutia, also gave a grand welcome to the presidential candidate on her arrival in Uttarakhand.

The reception which started from Jolly Grant Airport went on till the Chief Sevak Sadan, where the people of these tribal societies warmly greeted Murmu in their traditional dress. She was welcomed on this occasion to the beats of Dhol-Damau, traditional instruments and traditional music.

On this occasion, State President of Scheduled Tribes Morcha Rakesh Rana, State Vice President Surendra Chauhan, Savita Mehta, State General Secretary Rajveer Rathore, Dinesh Rana, including all state officials and thousands of artists and workers were present.