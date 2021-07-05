Musical Conference held in memory of Pt Bhimsen Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jul: Kalashary Cultural Organisation, Dehradun, and Bhimsen Music Foundation are jointly organising the ‘Bhim Gaan Lahari Sangeet Samaroh’ this year in honour and remembrance of Bharat Ratna awardee Pt Bhimsen Joshi.

The organisation is celebrating the centenary of Pt Joshi via the virtual medium in which renowned international and national artists are collaborating to perform Indian classical music. Artists like Padma Bhushan and Grammy Awardee Vishwamohan Bhatt, Jaipur, Bhagirath Bhatt, Surat, Saniya Patankar, Pune, Manohar Patwardhan, Bangalore, and Priyanka Rawat, Dehradun, are taking part.

President of Kalashary Sanstha, Himanshu Darmora has organised this programme to commemorate the rich heritage of Pandit Joshi in the field of classical music. He intends to organise this function every year to give a platform to young budding artists to showcase their talent. He also wishes to spread awareness of the legendary artists among the new generation of artists who wish to pursue a career in Indian classical music.