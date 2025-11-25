Mussoorie has memories of Dharmendra – 1966’s “Dulhan Ek Raat Ki”

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Nov: A precious memory associated with Hindi cinema’s legendary actor, producer, and former MP Dharmendra (8 December 1935 – 24 November 2025) still lingers in the air of Mussoorie. According to Mussoorie historian Gopal Bhardwaj, Dharmendra visited this hill town for the first and last time in 1966 to shoot the film “Dulhan Ek Raat Ki”. The film starred actors like Nutan and Rehman in lead roles. This was the same illustrious trio that also appeared together in “Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya”.

The entire scene stretched from Hotel Radha Bhawan Estate to Company Garden.

Bhardwaj explains that the film team chose Mussoorie for several important scenes in their story. The film’s shooting took place over a few days at Hotel Radha Bhawan Estate, Waverly Convent School, Company Garden, and other locations. The team’s presence created a unique atmosphere of excitement in Mussoorie.



A Song Shot on Mall Road That’s Still Remembered

The people of Mussoorie still remember that a very popular song from the film, “Kisi Ka Kuch Kho Gaya Hai”, was shot on Mall Road. Famous comedian Johnny Walker played the lead role in this song, and locals would gather in large numbers to watch the shooting.

Mussoorie was lit up with Dharmendra’s presence

Historian Bhardwaj says that Dharmendra stayed in Mussoorie with several heroines of the era, and his simplicity and warmth impressed the locals. He never returned to Mussoorie after the film’s shooting was completed, but that one-time stay is forever etched in the city’s memories.



Bollywood’s “He-Man,” who starred in over 300 films in a career spanning five decades, received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012. He also established his political identity as a Lok Sabha MP from Bikaner. Dharmendra may no longer be alive, but his one-time presence in the hills of Mussoorie, the cool breeze, the Himalayan backdrop, are still fresh in the city’s memories. With his passing, the world of cinema has lost a pride, an era, a charismatic personality.