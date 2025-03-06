Mussoorie Police hold awareness campaign under Drugs Free Devbhoomi Mission 2025

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 5 Mar: Police today made local people and tourists aware about the dangers of drug abuse at Gandhi Chowk, here.

Kotwal Santosh Kanwar said that, as per the guidelines of Director General of Police, currently a drug abuse awareness campaign is being run in entire Uttarakhand to inform the general public. Police are going to various chowks in Mussoorie and creating awareness about drug abuse. He said that the Uttarakhand government has started the Drugs Free Devbhoomi Mission 2025, which aims to make the state drug-free by 2025. The state police have an important role in this campaign. The police department is implementing various efforts to deal with drug smugglers, people suffering from drug addiction and this social problem. The police have taken strict measures to prevent drug trafficking and sale of illegal substances in Uttarakhand. The police have conducted raids at various places where drug trafficking was taking place. In 2023, Uttarakhand Police took action against drug smugglers and arrested several smugglers and seized a large consignment of drugs. The police have kept a close watch on the distribution of drugs and for this have adopted special strategies to break the mafia network. The police have conducted regular checking campaigns at various places to prevent drug consumption, including traffic checking and investigation of suspicious persons. During this, campaigns are conducted to collect information related to drug consumption and smuggling cases. The police have conducted special round-up campaigns in areas where drug consumption is high, such as public places, youth clubs, etc. The police department is not only trying to prevent drug cases, but also special campaigns have been conducted by police officers in schools and colleges, in which students are informed about the dangers of drug addiction. The police have also organised awareness programs in local communities, so that people can know more and more about the ill effects of drugs.

The police have formed special teams to deal with drug cases, which are committed to dealing with this problem. The main responsibility of these teams is to investigate drug cases and break the smuggling network. The Uttarakhand government and police have increased rehabilitation and treatment facilities for drug addicts. De-addiction centres have been opened at various places in the state to treat drug addicts. Mental and physical treatment facilities are being provided in these centres.