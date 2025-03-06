Doon sees drop in accidents as Police enforce traffic rules

By HASAN HADI

DEHRADUN, 5 Mar: In recent years, road safety has become a major concern for the people of Doon due to serious accidents. However, there is some relief as the number of road accidents has decreased in the first two months of 2025. According to data from the SSP’s office, road accidents have dropped by 30% compared to the same period last year. In January and February of 2024, Dehradun recorded 91 accidents, while this year, the number has reduced to 65.

This improvement is the result of strict action taken by the police against traffic violators.

The police have intensified their crackdown on rash driving, stunt driving, speeding, and driving in the wrong direction. Last year, in the first two months, 811 drivers were fined, and 272 vehicles were seized. This year, the numbers have tripled, with 2,430 drivers fined and 1,014 vehicles confiscated. Another major step that has helped reduce accidents is the action against public drinking. Many people drink in open spaces or inside parked vehicles before driving, which increases the risk of accidents. In the last six months, the police have taken action against over 6,000 people for public drinking, preventing many drunk drivers from getting on the road. Despite these efforts, some accidents still remind us of the need for stricter enforcement and responsible driving. It may be recalled that on 12 November 2024, a tragic accident occurred near ONGC in Dehradun. Around 2 a.m., an Innova car carrying seven people collided with a container truck. The crash was so severe that six people—three men and three women, all in their twenties—lost their lives on the spot. This heartbreaking incident highlights the importance of following traffic rules and driving responsibly.