Scientists, Teachers, Cultural Workers & Activists express concern over increasing Plastic Waste

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Scientists, teachers, cultural workers and social activists have expressed growing concern over the increasing plastic waste, highlighting its dangerous implications for the future. They emphasise that, if efforts are not made to reduce plastic waste and dispose of it in an environmentally responsible manner, the entire planet will suffer the consequences. These groups have assured their support for campaigns aimed at raising awareness and finding solutions for the effective disposal of plastic waste.

The Dehradun-based SDC Foundation, which has established over 300 Plastic Banks in the city, organised a programme, titled “Celebration of 300+ Plastic Banks” at the IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk, to commemorate the occasion. The theme of the event was ‘Our Mission, A Cleaner Planet’. Scientists from various institutions, professors from local universities, school and college teachers, cultural workers, and social activists participated, along with a large number of students and local citizens.

Chief Guest Dr Harender Bisht, Director, CSIR IIP, noted that while plastic waste is rapidly increasing, insufficient work has been done on its proper disposal. He called the Plastic Bank initiative a positive step in the right direction and urged everyone to minimise plastic waste at their own level.

Renowned folk singer Narendra Singh Negi mentioned that, while urban areas are becoming more aware of the plastic waste issue, the situation in rural areas remains concerning. He assured that he would work to raise awareness about plastic waste in villages and stressed the need for continuous efforts towards, both, awareness and disposal of plastic waste in rural areas.

Anoop Nautiyal of SDC Foundation delivered a presentation on the Plastic Bank campaign. He shared that the campaign, which began in 2019 with just one school and 55 girl students from Upper Primary School, Khurbura, in Dehradun, has now reached about one lakh people, including 40,000 city-based school students. SDC Foundation has established plastic banks in several locations, including 132 Maggi Points, 92 schools, 40 hostels, 10 universities and colleges, and 8 showrooms. He appealed to everyone to minimise their use of plastic and encourage others to do the same.

The programme included a panel discussion on plastic waste, featuring Dr Neeraj Atrey, scientist at CSIR IIP, Dr Ankur Kansal from the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, Girish Uniyal of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Praveen Gulati of Ess Ell Honda, Priyank of Swayambhu Recycling, and Pramod Kumari of SGRR Public School. The session, moderated by Prerna Raturi of SDC Foundation, revealed that, while people previously viewed plastic waste simply as garbage, awareness is now growing. Some startups are also exploring plastic waste as a potential source of income through the concept of “waste to wealth”. The participants emphasised that waste segregation, especially at the source, is crucial.

Students of Sofia High School, Nashville Road, presented a play that highlighted the damaging impact of plastic, with the message that land that once yielded gold and silver is now being overwhelmed by plastic waste.

Awards were given to schools for their efforts in addressing plastic waste. Government Upper Primary School, Khurbura, received recognition for establishing the first Plastic Bank. Other awards for best-performing plastic banks were presented to Bhawani Balika Inter College, Ballupur, Government Girls Inter College, Lakhibagh, Sophia High School, Nashville Road, Shri Mahavir Jain Kanya Pathshala, Tilak Road, and Shri Guru Nanak School, Race Course.

In the video competition, the first prize went to Government Girls Inter College, Lakhibagh, with Sophia High School securing second place and CNI Girls Inter College, Rajpur Road, coming in third. Six other schools were awarded consolation prizes.

In addition to the participating schools, several institutions, including the Wildlife Institute of India, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Quantum University, Tula’s Institute, UPES, and BS Negi Institute also contributed to the event.

Certificates of recognition were presented to Swami Rama Himalayan University, Ess Ell Honda, Quantum University, Centrio Mall, Hope Town Girls School, Selaqui, and Shriram Automobiles for their outstanding long-term efforts in the campaign.

Other notable attendees included Additional Secretary, Tourism, Abhishek Rohilla; Pradeep Joshi from the Pollution Control Board; Ganesh Kandwal from the FDA; Dr Sanat Kumar, Dr Avinash from IIP; Anil Sati from the Health Department; Jagmohan Mendiratta, Radha Chatterjee, Ritu Chatterjee, Maya Norula, Bharti Jain, Sunil Nehru, Ajai Dayal, Anup Badola, Mohan Singh Rawat from GPO, JR Semwal, Anil Singh Gusain from Windlass, Devika Tiwari from Mall of Dehradun, Bharti Bhardwaj, Ayush Joshi and many others. Vinay Jugran, Bittu, Subhash, Pramod and Laxmi Prasad from SDC Foundation were present as well.

The event was conducted by Dinesh Semwal of SDC Foundation, with the vote of thanks proposed by Pyarelal and Praveen Upreti from the Foundation.