Developed India only possible with women’s progress: Speaker Khanduri

NABARD Regional Office celebrates Women’s Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: International Women’s Day 2025 was celebrated at NABARD Uttarakhand Regional Office, here, with Speaker Ritu Khanduri as the Chief Guest.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Uttarakhand Regional Office, organised an event on International Women’s Day 2025 at its office located in IT Park, Sahastradhara Road.

While addressing the gathering, the Speaker emphasised the importance of women in society, stating that the vision of a developed India can only be realised through the progress of women. She highlighted that NABARD has been actively supporting rural entrepreneurship and women’s self-employment since 1992. The Self-Help Group (SHG) model has played a historic role in women’s development. Currently, around 1.44 crore SHGs are active across the country, benefiting approximately 18 crore families.

Khanduri commended NABARD for its continuous efforts in women’s empowerment through various initiatives such as the Micro Enterprise Development Programme, Livelihood Enterprise Development Programme, and Tribal Development Projects. She reaffirmed NABARD’s commitment to making women socially and economically self-reliant.

Sharing insights from her personal background, Khanduri mentioned that women’s social uplift and community engagement have always been integral to her family’s values, which inspired her to work towards women’s development. She acknowledged that, while women in Uttarakhand have made significant progress socially and economically, there is still much work to be done.

She stressed that economic empowerment is crucial for the overall development of women, and NABARD has played a significant role in this domain. She expressed her intent to continue working closely with NABARD to ensure holistic development of women through various schemes and initiatives.

Towards the end of the event, the Chief Guest felicitated women achievers who have made significant contributions to women’s empowerment and have emerged as role models. She also inaugurated an exhibition of products made by NABARD-financed Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and producer organisations.

During her visit to various stalls, she observed a range of products created by women-led SHGs, including Ringal (bamboo craft), handloom items, pickles, and spices. She interacted with the women entrepreneurs, learned about their products, and encouraged them to continue their work.

The event concluded with remarks from Pankaj Kumar Yadav, General Manager, NABARD, and Neelkamal Kumar, Deputy General Manager, in the presence of distinguished guests and a large gathering of women participants.