Mussoorie’s problems discussed at police meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Oct: Mussoorie Police Incharge Girish Chand Sharma held a meeting with office-bearers of the Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association and Mussoorie Hotel Association to improve arrangements for tourism in the city. Suggestions were taken to free Mussoorie from jams and to other problems.

Rajat Aggarwal, President of Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association, said that vehicles parked randomly on the side of the road were the main reason for the jams. Girish Chand Sharma said that an action plan is being prepared by the police to address the problem. A meeting had been held by him with all the stakeholders in this regard. Suggestions were invited on the action plan.

He said that, under the directions of higher officials, a campaign against drug addiction is also being run in the whole of Uttarakhand. From time to time, a checking campaign is being conducted by the police against drugs. Any person is found indulging in the drug business would be dealt with strictly.

Present on the occasion were Nagendra Uniyal, Manoj Agarwal, Rajesh Sharma, Shambhu Saklani, Surendra Rana, Anant Prakash, Satish Juneja, Shiv Arora, RN Mathur, Sanjay Agarwal, Shailendra Karanwal, Surendra Rana and others.