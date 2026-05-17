Rotary Club Mussoorie gifts motorised wheelchair to spinal injury patient

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 15 May: An inspiring example of humanitarian service and compassion was witnessed here, today, when the Rotary Club of Mussoorie gifted a motorised, self-drive wheelchair to Mahipal Singh, a resident of Jori village, thereby bestowing upon him the gifts of a new life and self-reliance.

Led by Rotary Club of Mussoorie President Deepak Agarwal, this initiative not only instilled new hope in a person in need but also strengthened the spirit of service and cooperation within the community. It was reported that Mahipal Singh had been unable to walk for a long time following a severe spinal injury, and he was undergoing treatment at the Palliative Care Department of the Landour Community Hospital. For several months, the hospital’s medical team had been caring for him, providing rehabilitation, medical assistance, and emotional support. Following a specialised medical assessment, the hospital team realized that a motorised wheelchair could bring about a significant transformation in Mahipal Singh’s mobility, independence, and quality of life. Consequently, the hospital reached out to the Rotary Club of Mussoorie to request assistance. Taking this initiative to heart, the Rotary Club immediately decided to extend its support. The Club’s Director of Community Service, Rajat Agarwal—along with former presidents Vipul Mittal and Manoranjan Tripathi, Rotarian Ashok Kohli, and other members—collectively organised a fundraising campaign. Following a successful collaborative effort, an electric wheelchair—specifically the “Freedom to Move without Limits” model—was purchased and handed over to Mahipal Singh.

A deeply emotional moment occurred during the wheelchair handover ceremony when Mahipal Singh, relying on his motorised wheelchair, came out of his room on his own for the very first time and experienced the open air. This scene moved everyone present to tears. Joy was clearly visible on the faces of both the family members and the hospital staff.

On the occasion, Deepak Agarwal stated that the Rotary Club has always been committed to assisting the vulnerable and needy sections of society. He added that such initiatives, undertaken in collaboration with healthcare institutions, would continue in the future to ensure that those in need receive timely assistance. Meanwhile, the hospital team also lauded the Rotary Club’s support, noting that this wheelchair would bring about a positive change in Mahipal Singh’s life, enabling him to feel more self-reliant than before.

The event was attended by Rotary Club President Deepak Agarwal, Past President Manoranjan Tripathi, President-Elect Ashwani Mittal, Dr Joy Joshua, and members of the hospital staff.