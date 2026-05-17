E-Library to address book shortage in Higher Education: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 May: The “Swami Vivekananda Uttarakhand E-Library Scheme” has been implemented in state universities, colleges, and government-aided private colleges operating under the Higher Education Department. Under this scheme, students studying in these institutions will be provided access to e-books and other digital content for all courses through an integrated online platform, ensuring that students do not face difficulties related to the availability of books. Instructions for the effective implementation of the scheme have already been issued by the government to all Vice-Chancellors of universities and the Director of Higher Education.

State Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, digital learning is being promoted in higher education across the state. As part of this initiative, the “Swami Vivekananda Uttarakhand E-Library Scheme” has been launched in all state universities, affiliated colleges, and government-aided private colleges.

Under the scheme, students and teachers will gain access through a unified online platform to textbooks, books by renowned authors, research papers, newspapers, magazines, reports, and other digital content with just a single click.

Dr Rawat said that the objective of the e-library is to provide quality education to remote regions of the state so that no student is deprived of books due to economic or geographical constraints. He added that students from both rural and urban areas will benefit equally from the scheme, and they will be able to conveniently study subject-wise books according to their needs.

He further stated that departments such as technical education, AYUSH, and medical education, along with private universities and colleges, would also be able to avail the benefits of the scheme by paying the prescribed fee.

Dr Rawat added that each university will be required to pay a minimum annual fee of Rs 5 lakh for the e-library facility, while private and government-aided colleges, other departments, and research institutions will have to pay either Rs 1 lakh annually or Rs 500 per stakeholder.

The minister also directed departmental officials to ensure that the e-library system is made simple, user-friendly, and beneficial for students.