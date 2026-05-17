U’khand Labour Commissioner revises minimum wages for workers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 May: The Labour Department in the state has announced revised minimum wages for workers across industries, effective from 1 April 2026. The Department has directed all the employers to ensure timely payment of wages and arrears. Labour Commissioner PC Dumla clarified that the state has already declared minimum wages for engineering industries in April, followed by Variable Dearness Allowance for non-engineering industries, and instructions have been issued to employers for compliance.

According to the latest notification, Uttarakhand’s minimum wages are higher than those of neighbouring states. For unskilled workers, the minimum wage including adjusted dearness allowance has been fixed at Rs 13,800, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 15,100, and for skilled workers at Rs 16,900. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh has notified Rs 12,356 for unskilled, Rs 13,590 for semi-skilled and Rs 15,224 for skilled workers, while Himachal Pradesh has fixed Rs 11,250, Rs 11,601 and Rs 13,062 respectively. Bihar’s revised rates stand at Rs 11,336, Rs 11,752 and Rs 14,326.

Significantly, the Commissioner emphasised that no announcement has been made by the Prime Minister or any competent authority regarding Rs 781 per day as minimum wages, clarifying that such rates apply only to central undertakings and not to state industries. He reiterated that all the industries must comply with provisions relating to minimum wages, overtime and bonus, and appealed to workers to avoid misleading propaganda and maintain industrial peace.

He also added that to facilitate grievance redressal, a 24×7 control room has been set up at the Labour Commissioner’s office in Haldwani with telephone number 05946-282805. Workers can also contact their respective Assistant Labour Commissioners on district helplines: Nainital 8126971760, Almora 8126745456, Bageshwar 8126745456, Udham Singh Nagar 6397988057, Champawat 9643875636, Pithoragarh 9643875636, Haridwar 8449977777, Pauri Garhwal 7983086772, Chamoli 7983086772, Rudraprayag 7983086772, Tehri Garhwal 7983086772, Dehradun 8445925482 and Uttarkashi 8445925482.