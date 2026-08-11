House collapses in Kargi in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Aug: A major accident was averted late last night in Kargi Grant after heavy rainfall caused the water level in the local nullah to rise suddenly, leading to the collapse of its embankment. As the embankment gave way, a house built on the edge of the drain collapsed into the water within no time. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. District administration teams reached the spot soon after and brought the situation under control.

In addition, two shops also reportedly collapsed early this morning due to last night’s heavy rains at Bismillah Chowk in the Kargi Grant Muslim settlement, near Banjarawala Chanchak Chowk. News of the house collapse caused panic in the area, and the residents immediately moved their belongings to a safe location.

According to officials, the IMD’s Dehradun Centre had issued an orange alert for 10 August, and last night continuous rainfall was reported in Dehradun. The rising water exerted pressure on the embankment, which eventually broke, causing the ground beneath the house to give way. At the time of the incident, the family was inside the house but managed to evacuate in time after sensing the danger and a possible a major tragedy was averted. The collapse of the house however created panic in the locality, with the affected family suffering heavy losses, even when no lives were lost.

The local residents said that houses built near drains remain under constant threat during heavy rainfall. Images of the house collapsing into the drain have raised questions about safety arrangements and construction along such vulnerable areas. Victim Nisha stated that the water level rose suddenly and after the embankment broke, the house was swept into the drain. She said the family saved themselves by leaving the house in time, but alleged that despite suffering losses in last year’s heavy rains, no financial assistance had been provided by the district administration.

Following the incident, the district administration team inspected the site and confirmed that there was no loss of life. Officials said financial assistance has now been sanctioned for the affected family. SDM, Dehradun, Apurva Mishra stated that the administration is monitoring the situation closely and has taken steps to ensure safety in the area. It is not however known, if the house was constructed legally or not.