Secretary Deepak Kumar visits Akshardham, discusses promotion of Sanskrit

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Delhi, 10 August 2026: Deepak Kumar, Secretary, Sanskrit Education, Census and Programme Implementation, Government of Uttarakhand, paid a courtesy visit on Swami Bhadresh Das, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar, philosopher and spiritual thinker, who has been honoured with prestigious recognitions, including the Saraswati Samman instituted by the KK Birla Foundation and the Sahitya Akademi Award.

During the meeting, Deepak Kumar congratulated Swami Bhadresh Das on being conferred the Vedavidyavishvaguru Award by Central Sanskrit University at a special event held at Akshardham. He appreciated Swami Bhadresh Das’s significant contribution to the promotion, preservation and dissemination of Sanskrit and Indian knowledge traditions.

Highlighting the significance of 10 August for Uttarakhand, Deepak Kumar stated that the State is commemorating the completion of one year of the Sanskrit promotion initiative through 13 Sanskrit villages established across the Uttarakhand’s 13 districts under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The initiative aims to strengthen the use, learning and promotion of Sanskrit at the grassroots level. Sanskrit has the distinction of being the second official language of Uttarakhand.

Deepak Kumar added that the proposed Uttarakhand Sanskrit Commission, which is expected to be constituted soon, will provide a comprehensive institutional framework for the promotion and development of Sanskrit in the state. The Commission is envisaged to fulfil the aspirations of young learners by connecting them with the vast repository of Sanskrit scriptures, knowledge traditions and contemporary opportunities for higher education, research and employment.

During the interaction, Swami Bhadresh Das expressed his willingness to visit Uttarakhand in the coming months and interact with Sanskrit professors, researchers and students of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University. He also expressed interest in engaging with learners and beneficiaries associated with the Sanskrit villages and understanding their experiences in learning and using Sanskrit.

Swami Bhadresh Das further stated that the Swaminarayan Research Institute is keen to enter into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various Sanskrit institutions in Uttarakhand for strengthening academic and research collaboration and for promoting Sanskrit at the national and global levels.