Dhami conducts inspection of reconstruction work at Nanda Ki Chowki Bridge

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inspected the reconstruction work on the approach road to Nanda Ki Chowki bridge in Premnagar while returning from the women’s dialogue and felicitation programme held at Bhauwala in Sahaspur. At the site, he reviewed the quality of reconstruction, the safety arrangements and traffic management. During the inspection, he also sought detailed information from the officials.

It may be recalled that soon after the information was received about the damage to the approach road, the state government acted swiftly and directed the concerned departments to begin relief and reconstruction work immediately. Under the CM’s instructions, the work was carried out on war footing and completed within just 12 hours, restoring traffic movement in the area and providing relief to the public from inconvenience.

Dhami appreciated the prompt and dedicated efforts of the officers, engineers and personnel engaged in the reconstruction work, acknowledging their commitment in ensuring timely restoration of the vital road link.