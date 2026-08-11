Dhami orders special drive to make all roads pothole-free by 15 Oct

CM holds virtual meetings with DMs

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a virtual meeting with the state’s district magistrates (DMs) and issued directions on a range of issues, including the monsoon situation, Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, disaster management, the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ programme, the ongoing verification campaign and making roads pothole-free across the state.

Reviewing the monsoon situation, Dhami directed all the DMs to step up vigilance and keep the disaster management machinery fully on alert. He instructed all the officials concerned to keep their phones switched on and remain accessible at all times so that they do not remain out of contact in any eventuality. He stressed that all the necessary arrangements and preparations should be ensured to deal with any untoward situation and prevent inconvenience to the public during the monsoon.

The CM also asked the DMs to prepare detailed reports at the district level on roads damaged, routes blocked or washed away and problems caused to drainage systems due to heavy rainfall or other monsoon-related disasters. He said all such vulnerable and damaged locations should be identified in advance so that immediately after the monsoon, reconstruction and repair of damaged roads, routes and drainage systems could be taken up on priority.

Dhami directed that a state-wide special drive to make roads pothole-free be launched immediately after the monsoon. He instructed the DMs to prepare detailed action plans for making roads pothole-free in their respective districts and to constitute committees for the purpose and ensure regular monitoring of the works. He made it clear that under no circumstances should the deadline be extended and that all the roads across the state be made pothole-free by 15 October after the end of the monsoon.

The CM also emphasised that the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ programme be intensified after the monsoon. He instructed officials to organise camps on priority in areas and villages where such camps have not yet been held and ensure that maximum people are able to avail themselves of government schemes and services. Dhami said these camps should not be treated as a mere formality but should serve as an effective mechanism for facilitating the public and resolving their problems at the earliest.

He also directed the officials to regularly review the functioning of the 1905 Chief Minister’s Helpline. Calling for greater momentum in the verification campaign being conducted across the state, Dhami directed the officials to identify ineligible beneficiaries availing themselves of ration cards, Ayushman cards and other government schemes and take necessary action as per rules.

The CM further asked the officials to identify roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) that have completed five years and are currently in poor condition. He said the condition of such roads be assessed and action plans prepared for their re-carpeting and improvement. He further stated that, wherever necessary, the process of transferring such roads to the PWD also be taken forward so that better and more accessible road connectivity could be ensured in rural areas.

Dhami instructed officials to expedite works sanctioned under various Chief Minister’s announcements and ensure their implementation on the ground on priority. He asked district magistrates to regularly review and monitor the progress of works related to the announcements so that development projects could be completed within the stipulated time and their benefits reach the people without delay.

The CM also asked the DMs to pay special attention to the schemes related to agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry and ensure that the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries are linked with these programmes. He said the benefits of these schemes should reach farmers, livestock owners and rural residents in a timely and effective manner. This, he said, would help generate greater self-employment opportunities in rural areas and further strengthen Uttarakhand’s rural economy.

Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, along with Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup, IG Kumaon Nivedita Kukreti, IG Garhwal Rajeev Swaroop, and the DMs SSPs and SPs from all the districts participated in the meeting through virtual mode.