Namami Gange Executive Director praises HESCO projects

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 May: The Executive Director and Assistant Director General of the National Namami Gange Programme, Nalin Srivastava, visited various HESCO projects today.

A large number of women associated with HESCO, along with those working on water streams and nullahs (Gaad and Gadere), were present during the visit.

Srivastava held discussions on several innovations by HESCO, including the production of bakery items, incense from local herbs, and coarse cereals along with their by-products. He showed keen interest in the organisation’s initiatives for river rejuvenation and took a tour of the HESCO River to understand the natural restoration techniques adopted by HESCO. He praised the organisation’s efforts, noting that its simple yet science-based approach is benefiting a large number of local communities.

Srivastava also shared insights regarding the projects undertaken under the Namami Gange Programme and discussed potential collaboration with HESCO in conserving the Ganga River across its course.

Founder of HESCO Anil Prakash Joshi stressed the importance of focusing on smaller rivers and nullahs that feed the Ganga. He observed that the watershed conditions linked to the Ganga River and its basin remain critical, requiring urgent attention.