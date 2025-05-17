Investiture Ceremony held at The Heritage School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 May: The Heritage School held its Investiture Ceremony here, today, marking the formal installation of the newly elected student council for the academic year 2025-26. The ceremony, held with grandeur in the school auditorium, celebrated leadership, responsibility and student empowerment.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the Principal, Dr Anju Tyagi. The Chief Guest at the ceremony was Damanpreet Kukreja and special guest was Pooja Mehra. Mr and Mrs Avadhesh Chaudhary, Director Vikrant Chaudhary, and Counsellor Charu Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.

This year’s Head Boy Yuvraj Chaudhary and Head Girl Manavi Bansal from senior school, Priyam Mishra and Spardha Joshi, Head Boy and Head Girl from junior school were conferred their badges of honour by the Chief Guest. Nivedita Dhaundiyal administered the oath of office to the newly appointed leaders.

In an inspiring speech, the Chief Guest applauded the efforts of the school in nurturing future leaders and encouraged the council members to lead by example. The ceremony was interspersed with motivational songs, a vibrant march-past and dance performance by the students.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Mohit Bhauguna, which was followed by the school song and the national anthem.