Dhami Cabinet approves Policy for improved UPCL operations

20 proposals cleared; tribute paid to Armed Forces

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 May: The Uttarakhand Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, held its meeting at the Secretariat here today and approved 20 key proposals. Among them was a significant decision aimed at improving the operational efficiency of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPCL). Before commencing official discussions, the cabinet paid tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, expressing gratitude to the brave soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the cabinet meeting, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli briefed the media on the approved proposals. The proposals approved include revised guidelines for the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, ensuring that funds are deposited only with the banks offering higher interest rates.

A policy for large poultry farms has also been sanctioned, which aims to benefit 3,000 families with a subsidy of 40 percent in the hills and with a subsidy of 30 percent in the plains. Additionally, a policy for housing destitute cattle in cow shelters was approved by the Cabinet today. This policy grants the District Magistrates (DMs) the authority to construct gaushalas with 60 percent government funding.

The cabinet also approved service rules for promotions in the Finance Department, specifically for Joint Commissioner Grade 1 and Grade 2 positions. The Uttarakhand Juvenile Justice Policy 2025, aligned with the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, also received approval of the Dhami cabinet along with a State Children Policy.

In a major step towards women’s empowerment, the Chief Minister’s Single Women Self-Employment Scheme was sanctioned, which is aimed to benefit 2,000 women in its first year with a Rs 30 crores budget and subsidies of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Other significant decisions include declaring the Chief Retirement Officer of the Programme Implementation Department as the Head of Department and approving the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme 2.0, merging existing employment schemes. A new policy for the Tapovan to Gunjapuri, Narendra Nagar Ropeway Project was also given a go ahead by the cabinet, marking a major advancement in Uttarakhand’s ropeway network development. It may be pertinent to remind here that currently feasibility studies for 50 proposed ropeway projects are underway, with the Chief Minister authorised to decide on profit-sharing percentages for viable projects.

The cabinet also approved separate Fire NOC standards for industries based on height parameters and approved the continuation of employment under the Sajal Scheme until 2026. A regulation for virtual land deed registration was also sanctioned, while clarifications on the New Pension Scheme and Old Pension Scheme were provided, along with a cut-off date for the New Pension Scheme. Amendments to service rules for librarians under the Technical Education Department were also approved.

Not only this, the cabinet also approved the formation of the Dharmaswa and Pilgrimage Council. Another important decision entailed an increase of 28 percent to 30 percent in the green cess rate for vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states, under the 2017 Motor Vehicle Taxation Reform Act 2003.