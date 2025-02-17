National Games finale: from Dev Bhoomi to Khel Bhoomi

By ANURKRITI SRIVASTAVA

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: The 38th National Games wrapped up with a vibrant closing ceremony in Haldwani, where Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India is poised to host the 2036 Olympics. The event took place at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex and was graced by prominent figures, including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, boxing icon MC Mary Kom, and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang. The stadium, which can hold 25,000 spectators, was alive with a grand celebration of sportsmanship and achievement. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Amit Shah with a commemorative memento, a shawl, and a bouquet, marking the successful conclusion of the Games.

In his address, Amit Shah shared his optimism for India’s sporting future. “India has a very bright future in sports. We are ready to host the Olympics in 2036,” he stated, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to becoming a global sporting powerhouse. Sports Minister Mandaviya supported this vision, noting that the National Games serve as a crucial step for India to rank among the top 10 in Olympic performances by 2036. “The country now has a robust sports ecosystem and is advancing in every area,” he remarked.

From ‘Dev Bhoomi’ to ‘Khel Bhoomi’, Uttarakhand, which hosted the Games at various venues, made a significant jump in the medal standings, rising from 21st place in the previous Games to 7th place this year. “The state has shown it is not just ‘Dev Bhoomi’ but also ‘Khel Bhoomi,’” Shah said, praising the athletes and organizers for their hard work and commitment.

Taking the medal tally and sporting excellence into consideration, the Games showcased remarkable performances across various disciplines, The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) led the way with a total of 121 medals (68 gold, 26 silver, 27 bronze), claiming the top spot. Maharashtra achieved the highest overall medal count with 198 (54 gold, 71 silver, 73 bronze) but placed second due to a lower number of gold medals. Haryana came in third with 153 medals (48 gold, 47 silver, 58 bronze). The hosts, Uttarakhand, also shone brightly, securing 103 medals (24 gold, 35 silver, 44 bronze).

The closing ceremony included a ‘Games Recap,’ highlighting unforgettable winning moments from the competition that kicked off on January 28 across seven venues, with Dehradun serving as the main hub.

As the Games concluded, IOA president PT Usha reminded everyone, “The journey does not end here; it is only the beginning for Indian sports.” With India’s sports ecosystem growing stronger and Uttarakhand’s impressive performance, the 38th National Games have paved the way for a future where Indian athletes excel on the global stage. As the flag was passed to Meghalaya, the next host of the National Games, the event concluded with a promise—India is ready for the world.