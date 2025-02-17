Physio First turns saviour of sports persons

By ANURKRITI SRIVASTAVA

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: At the core of every athlete’s success is a robust support system, and at the 38th National Games, Physio First was instrumental in safeguarding the well-being of participants. Under the leadership of Verna D’Silva, director of Physio First, this seasoned medical team served as the official healthcare partner for the event, deploying over 55 skilled physiotherapists across nine different venues. Having previously participated in the National Games in Goa, Physio First brought its wealth of experience to Uttarakhand, ensuring that every athlete had access to immediate medical care when necessary. Whether dealing with minor muscle strains or more serious injuries, their team was thoroughly prepared and equipped to manage any situation.

Despite the logistical hurdles posed by distant venues and travel limitations, the team’s meticulous planning and coordination facilitated smooth operations. The physiotherapists were strategically positioned, anticipating injuries based on the specific demands of each sport. Every team member was clear on their roles, the necessary equipment to have on hand, and how to respond quickly in critical situations. “Before every game begins, the physiotherapists are the first ones on the field. That’s the essence of Physio First – to ensure that every athlete receives care before, during, and after their performance,” D’Silva explained. Even Yoga Asana competitions required physiotherapy support, highlighting the importance of injury prevention and recovery across all disciplines. With ambulances on standby and hospitals readily accessible, the medical team worked to minimize the risk of long-term injuries.

A bond beyond treatment, beyond addressing injuries, more-than-just-medical-support, Physio First became a vital source of support for athletes through their sports journey. They were present for the falls, the recoveries, and the comebacks, establishing a unique bond with competitors. Their mission extended beyond healing; they aimed to empower athletes to surpass their limits.

D’Silva encapsulated their dedication with a simple yet impactful mantra, “Work, work, and work – We love what we do. That’s what keeps us going!” With steadfast commitment, advanced medical knowledge, and a love for sports, Physio First became an essential part of the 38th National Games, ensuring that every athlete could perform at their peak. Their dedication serves as a reminder that behind every triumph is a team that works relentlessly to support champions in the arena.