Pee Safe brand founder for preventive healthcare

By KUMKUM KHANSULI

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: The 38th National Games marked it’s grand closing on Friday in Haldwani, Uttarakhand with Home Minister Amit Shah as the Chief Guest. The event, ever since it’s commencement has been at forefront promoting sustainability, hygiene and wellness.

One of the three official partners- hygiene and wellness partner was Pee Safe, a brand that redefined personal hygiene in India.

The brand launched it’s first product back in 2013 when Bagaria and his wife Srijana Bagaria, co-founders of the company were on a road trip, during which, she caught UTI (urinary tract infection). The event inspired the innovation of world’s first toilet seat sanitizer spray. The brand’s parent company was incorporated in 2017, as Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt. Ltd. Since then, the brand has expanded it’s product in feminine hygiene, sexual wellness and grooming. It is India’s fastest growing hygiene company.

Vikas Bagaria on the finale of the 38th National Games, via Garhwal Post, congratulating all the athletes said, “I want to give this message to all the athletes whoever has participated in this prestigious event. This is the greatest moment of your life, this is what you have been training for, to perform on the national level because this is the gateway to international level. No matter if you’ve won a medal or lost, but you’ve reached this stage. We are a population of 1.4 billion and only 10,000 athletes have been participating in it. Don’t get disheartened if you haven’t received a medal, keep on working on your performance, improve your numbers and I’m sure you’ll be super successful in the days to come. Remember, not everyone gets the chance to wear a blue jersey or Indian flag on their chest; but there are athletes who also represent their states, it’s okay if you don’t get to represent India, be proud of what you’ve achieved.”

Pee Safe, the hygiene partner at National Games,on being asked by Garhwal Post’s journalist about his journey for not being welcomed as a man on events, on women’s issues when the brand first launched to being the official partner of the National Games, said that it is a very welcoming change that menstruation, women’s health and athlete’s health in particular has taken center stage. He emphasised on the extended difficulty of being able to use public washroom for women during menstruation. He mentioned that the government and the Sports ministry has taken that into consideration, and at Pee Safe, they’re honoured to have that.

He added that being groomed by strong women in family-his mother and sistersthe trait of equality in his personality is in-built. But as a man talking about women’s issues about a decade ago, he faced difficulties in launching and scaling his business, not being welcomed to do so, considering intimate issues a taboo and not to be talked about, especially by a man. However, over time, the issue came into the open thanks to a conscious social media and Gen-Z. He said he might not be able to understand the pain and discomfort of menstruation and other issues but he’s happy being able to provide alternatives for sanitation and pain that helps women in doing better while stepping out or participating in sports.

Husband-Wife duo: When asked about his love life as his wife being the inspiration behind the massively successful brand, Bagaria said- ” Today being the Valentine’s Day as well, we have had 27+ years of marriage and I’ve known her for over 30 years. She has always been and will be, my piller of strength as well as somebody who’s been my biggest critic. She’s never satisfied with whatever I do and asks me to do more and so, I think that is a great partnership and I love who she is, what she does for me and they way she calms me and I believe that will help me to do better. I think God is kind that both of us have such a great relationship and we go forward together.”

Innovation in Preventive Healthcare: The last question about where does Bagaria sees the next biggest innovation he emphasised a different approach than the contemporary and said, “Innovation should come in healthcare since the way we live our lives these days, neglecting our physical and mental health.” He added, “Innovation shall be in the space of preventive health, since we don’t visit doctor’s unless we fall sick”.

The brand also emphasizes on sustainability by focusing on creating biodegradable pads, tampons and re-usable menstrual cups and continues to experiment more in it’s area of products as well.