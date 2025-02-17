Rise in State’s per capita income

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: Planning department has released important figures of the Economic Survey before the budget. The details of the Economic Survey were shared with the media during a press conference held at the Secretariat by Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram here on Saturday.

It was shared that during the financial year 2024-25, Uttarakhand’s per capita income is estimated to have increased to Rs 2,74,064 per year, which is 11.33 per cent more than the financial year 2023-24. Sundaram stated that the per capita income for the financial year 2023-24 has been estimated at Rs 2,46,178.

According to the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, the per capita income at the national level in the year 2024-25 is estimated to be Rs 2,00,162, showing an increase of 8.7 per cent compared to the year 2023-24. The per capita income in the year 2023-24 has been estimated at Rs 1,84,205.

In his interaction with the media persons, Meenakshi Sundaram presented said that the size of the economy in the state (State Gross Domestic Product at current prices) is estimated to be Rs 378.24 thousand crore in the financial year 2024-25, whereas in the financial year 2023-24, the size of the economy is estimated to be Rs 332.99 thousand crores, which shows an increase of 13.59 per cent. This growth rate is estimated to be 13.78 per cent in the year 2023-24.

Similarly, according to the actual gross state domestic product (base year 2011-12), the size of the economy is estimated to reach Rs 217.82 thousand crore in the year 2024-25, whereas in the year 2023-24, the size of the economy is estimated to be Rs 204.32 thousand crore. The economic growth rate of the state is estimated at 6.61 percent in the year 2024-25, while this growth rate is estimated at 7.83 per cent in the year 2023-24. According to the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Government of India, the country’s economic growth rate at the national level is estimated to be 6.4 per cent in the year 2024-25 and 8.2 per cent in the year 2023-24.