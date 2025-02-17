DM, CDO distribute cheques to beneficiaries under Nanda-Sunanda Project

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: District Magistrate Savin Bansal today launched Project ‘NandaSunanda’, an initiative to support the education and skill development of orphaned and underprivileged girls. Under this project, the district administration will fund graduation, post-graduation, and vocational training to help these girls become self-reliant. A multidisciplinary committee has been formed to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

Bansal, along with Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah, today officially launched the project by distributing a cheque of Rs 2,44,731 to seven selected girls to begin with. Financial assistance was provided under the ‘Nanda-Sunanda Project’ and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme. The beneficiaries, chosen based on their challenging circumstances, will use the funds for higher education and skill training.

Among the recipients, orphaned Roshni received Rs 28,975 for a BSc in Yogic Science at Shri Guru Ram Rai University, while Ronak and Akanksha received Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively, for their studies through the National Institute of Open Schooling. Other beneficiaries included Meena (Rs 50,000 for a beautician course), Shashank (Rs 15,000 for 12th-grade studies), Mansi Sahu (Rs 52,500 for a PhD at Uttaranchal University), and Vidhi (Rs 58,256 for a hotel management course at Uttaranchal University).

During the event, the girls shared their aspirations with the District Magistrate, who assured them of continued support. He acknowledged the contributions of Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah, DPO (ICDS) Jitendra Kumar, and other officials in shaping this initiative.

The project aims to educate and provide employment opportunities to girls facing financial hardships, ensuring they complete at least their graduation and receive skillbased training. Selection will be based on applications received through government offices, public grievance camps, Anganwadi workers, and social welfare surveys.

It may be recalled that in the past too as District Magistrate of Nainital, Bansal had successfully implemented this initiative, benefiting 60 girls by empowering them through education and skill development. Now, in Dehradun, Project ‘NandaSunanda’ offers a golden opportunity for girls who had to abandon their education due to financial struggles.

The launch event was attended by Sub-District Magistrate Kumkum Joshi, District Social Welfare Officer Poonam Chamoli, Administrative Officer Kapil Kumar, and other officials.