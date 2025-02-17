Deepak Kumar Gairola meets with NSA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: Deepak Kumar Gairola, Secretary of the Uttarakhand Government’s Program Implementation and Sanskrit Education Departments, had an official meeting on Saturday, with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During the meeting, Gairola informed Doval about the initiatives being carried out by the Uttarakhand Government’s Program Implementation Department and Sanskrit Education Department for public welfare. He also presented Doval with a book titled “Meri Yojana”, which provides information about state and centrally funded welfare schemes in the state.

Gairola explained how villagers in remote areas of Uttarakhand were often deprived of these schemes due to a lack of awareness. The distribution of the book at the village level will not only provide details about the benefits of these schemes but will also offer accurate information regarding eligibility and application processes, ensuring that more people can avail of the benefits.

He also mentioned the “Sarkar Janata Ke Dwaar” program, under which district officials, along with district and regional officers, visit remote villages to assess the implementation of government schemes and organize public forums to address the people’s concerns. Additionally, he briefed Doval about the successful execution of government orders related to the “Humara Sankalp Bhaymukt Samaj” (Our Resolve for a Fearless Society) and “Humara Sankalp Anushasit Pradesh” (Our Resolve for a Disciplined State). Doval appreciated the efforts of the Uttarakhand Government in advancing Sanskrit education, particularly in relation to enhancing employment opportunities for students pursuing education in Sanskrit. He also lauded the government’s initiatives to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sanskrit studies and assured the cooperation of the Indian Government for further research in this area.