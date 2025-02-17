Smart power meters to stem consumer gripe

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Feb: Principal Secretary Power, R Meenakshi Sundaram on Saturday claimed that the installation of smart meters will significantly reduce complaints related to electricity billing and meter reading. He made this claim while addressing a press conference at the Media Centre of the State Secretariat here. He shared that currently, smart meters are being installed free of charge.

Sundaram claimed that smart meters are advanced electricity meters that put control in the hands of consumers. These meters provide real-time electricity usage data, detailed consumption insights, usage comparisons, and multiple payment options. He emphasised that this is a nationwide initiative being implemented across all states with the support of the Government of India.

Sundaram further said that that most consumer complaints received at the Consumer Grievance Redressal Centre, CM Helpline, and departmental camps are related to billing and meter reading. With smart meters, human intervention in meter reading will be eliminated, leading to a significant reduction in such complaints. Consumers will have access to their consumption details through a mobile app, enabling better electricity management. Additionally, the department will receive instant notifications of power faults and supply disruptions. Smart meters will also function as net meters for households with rooftop solar installations, he stated Meenakshi Sundaram clarified that consumers will not be charged any installation fees for replacing old meters with smart meters. Currently, only postpaid smart meters are being installed as per government directives. However, consumers who voluntarily opt for prepaid meters will receive a 4 per cent discount on domestic electricity tariffs and a 3 per cent discount for other categories.

The Principal Secretary stated that following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the power department will launch a campaign to install smart meters in the residences of ministers, MLAs, and officers. Consumers can also avoid interest or late fees on electricity bills by recharging their meters via mobile apps or online platforms. Even if the balance is exhausted on holidays or at night, uninterrupted electricity supply will be ensured.

Under this initiative, 59,212 transformers and meters for 2,602 feeders, covering 15.88 lakh consumers, are set to be replaced by June 2026.