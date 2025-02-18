CM Dhami felicitates 261 Sanskrit students at Awards & Scholarship Distribution Ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated 261 students associated with Sanskrit education at a ceremony organised by the Sanskrit Education Department, today.

During the event, he awarded Sanskrit Student Talent Awards for the year 2024-25 to 24 meritorious students from the 10th and 12th grades. The top three students were awarded Rs 5100, Rs 4100, and Rs 3100, respectively.

Under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme 2024-25, a total of 148 students were honoured. Additionally, Chief Minister Dhami awarded scholarships to 89 girls under the Gargi Sanskrit Girl Scholarship Scheme 2024-25.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister motivated the students of Sanskrit education, stating that the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working for the protection and promotion of the language. He mentioned that, for the first time, the state has launched the Gargi Sanskrit Girl Scholarship Scheme through the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy to encourage girls studying in Sanskrit schools. Under this scheme, all girls studying in Sanskrit schools are provided an annual scholarship of Rs 3012.

Similarly, under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Scholarship Scheme, an annual scholarship of Rs 3012 is being provided to eligible students.

The Sanskrit Student Talent Award Scheme is being operated to inspire meritorious students in Sanskrit education, under which the top three students scoring the highest marks in Sanskrit in high school and intermediate exams are awarded Rs 5100, Rs 4100, and Rs 3100, respectively.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government is working to develop 13 Sanskrit villages across the 13 districts of the state. Through the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy in Haridwar, the government organises various events every year, including the All India Research Conference, All India Astrology Conference, All India Vedic Conference, All India Poets’ Conference, Sanskrit Education Skill Development Workshops, and Sanskrit Student Competitions, to continuously promote the Sanskrit language.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is working towards reviving its ancient heritage and culture. The conservation and promotion of symbols representing India’s ancient glory are being prioritised. Uttarakhand, too, is undergoing a phase of innovation in every field, with decisions made locally now guiding national progress. He emphasised that Uttarakhand’s development is being recognised by its diaspora, who feel proud of the rapid progress their ancestral land is experiencing.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Savita Kapoor, Secretary, Sanskrit Education, Deepak Kumar Gairola, Director, Sanskrit Education, Anand Bhardwaj, and others.