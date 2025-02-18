3 types of Bone Cancer treated successfully at Graphic Era Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: Specialists at Graphic Era Hospital have successfully treated three types of rare bone cancer, it has been claimed. These cases of cancer have been treated within the past three days.

Three patients aged 13, 32 and 46 were diagnosed with different types of bone cancer. The 13-year old boy was suffering from Osteosarcoma, the 46- year old female had Chomdrocarcoma, and the 32-year old man had Ewing’s Sarcoma. Graphic Era Hospital’s team of specialists successfully treated the patients with the help of surgical techniques, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The treatment was done by a team of doctors under the guidance of Orthopaedic Oncologist Dr Narendra Singh Butola.

Dr Narendra Singh Butola stated that different techniques were used based on the patient’s condition and complexity of the cases. The 13-year-old boy had osteosarcoma in his femur bone, which was treated using the limb salvage technique to preserve his ability to walk. The 46-year-old woman had chondrosarcoma in her proximal humerus, from where the tumour was surgically removed, and the affected area was reconstructed. The 32-year-old man with Ewing’s sarcoma also had cancer in his proximal humerus. This cancer has high risk of spreading rapidly and recurring after being treated. In this case, doctors used a combination of chemotherapy , radiation, and surgery to remove the tumour He further added that regular follow-ups are being conducted post-treatment, and all three patients are recovering rapidly.