Painting & Sculpture Exhibition opens at Kr Art Gallery

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: The inauguration of an art exhibition, featuring paintings and sculptures by various artists of Dehradun, took place today at the ‘K?’ Art Gallery. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Saurabh Thapliyal, Mayor of Dehradun. He expressed that the name ‘K?’ itself represents novelty and diversity, much like agriculture in our agrarian country, where ‘K?’ stands for creation. He further mentioned that the art gallery, which was previously created in a prime location in Dehradun, will soon be renovated and handed back to the public with a fresh look, providing artists a space to showcase their talents and give Dehradun a new identity.

Special guest, Advocate Neeraj Pandey, began his speech with a prayer to Goddess Saraswati, acknowledging her blessings on all artists. He prayed for the continued grace of Goddess Saraswati upon the artists and appreciated the unique explanation of the name ‘K?’ and its objectives.

On this occasion, artists Gyanendra and Avinanda also graced the event. Gyanendra shared his creative experiences with the artists, offering them new inspiration and energy.

The event was beautifully anchored by Meenu Chaudhary Goyal, keeping the audience engaged.

The exhibition featured works by artists such as Dr Shashi Jha, Arvind Gairola, Vicky Arya, Amar S Dhunta, Anju Sharma, Gayatri Singh, Madhavi Thakur, Mukta Joshi, Rajeev Kapoor, Sangeeta Kumar, and Shivani Ratra.

The art gallery will remain open from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM from 17th February 2025 to 22nd February 2025. The exhibition will conclude with a Swar Sandhya (musical evening) on the evening of 23rd February 2025, starting at 4:00 PM.