Ensure smooth traffic movement for students going to Board Exams: Speaker Bhushan

Budget Session

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: In light of the upcoming budget session of the Fifth Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly starting on 18 February, Assembly Speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, held an important meeting today with senior officials of the government, police administration, and various departments. The meeting aimed at ensuring smooth functioning and management of the Assembly session.

The Speaker gave special instructions regarding security arrangements. She ordered the Assembly Secretariat and police officers to ensure foolproof security inside the premises and prevent any security lapses.

She also mentioned that this would be the first time the Assembly session is being conducted under the e-Newa (National E-Vidhan Application) framework. She issued special directives to the ITDA (Information Technology and Development Agency) in this regard. Additionally, two engineers would be appointed for technical support throughout the session. The Speaker also instructed the Assembly Secretariat to enhance the internet bandwidth speed and directed that representatives from internet service providers remain available within the Assembly building during the session. The decision was made to provide Wi-Fi access throughout the Assembly premises.

The Speaker clarified that no vehicles would be allowed inside the Assembly premises without an entry pass during the session. In addition, one visitor would be granted entry pass at the recommendation of a legislator, and two visitors with a minister’s recommendation.

Since board exams will also be taking place during the session, the Speaker emphasised that there should be no hindrance to the movement of school buses or any other means of transport carrying students to exam centres, as well as ambulances. Special arrangements for students going to the exam centres. Schools will also be advised to follow these guidelines to ensure smooth passage for students.

Furthermore, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones within the Assembly to maintain discipline during the proceedings.

The Speaker also announced that the entire session’s proceedings will be video-recorded and webcast by the Information & Public Relations Department and the Information Technology & Development Agency (ITDA), ensuring full transparency and accessibility of the Assembly’s proceedings to the public.

The meeting also included discussions on safety measures, with the Fire Department and Medical Department being instructed to remain alert. The Medical Department was ordered to ensure the availability of medical teams, medicines, and ambulances. Additionally, the officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, clean drinking water, and proper sanitation services throughout the session.

Present at the meeting were Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary to Chief Minister Shailesh Bagoli, DM, Dehradun, Savin Bansal, SE, UPCL, VK Singh, VS Dogra of Jal Sansthan, ADG AP Anshuman, IG, Security, KS Nagyal, SSP, Dehradun Ajay Singh, Rajeev Swaroop, VK Suman, Uttam Singh Chauhan, and others.