Clean sweep by Pestle Weed School in PPSA Basketball Tournament

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: The Pestle Weed School emerged victorious in U-12 Boys’ Category and U-14 Boys’ Category in the PPSA Basketball Tournament, making it a clean sweep, here, today.

Dr Prem Kashyap briefed the audience about the vision and the mission of Principals’ Progressive Schools’ Association, briefly apprising them that PPSA is the most vibrant platform and gives enormous opportunities to the young budding citizens of tomorrow’s India in the field of games and sports, theatrical skills, music, cultivating scientific fervour and also providing a learning and sharing platform for Principals and teachers through various conferences, conclaves and symposium. He further congratulated the teams for their participation in this prestigious tournament.

In the Under-14 category, The Pestle Weed School triumphed over Purkul Youth Development Society with a score of 33-12. Meanwhile, in the Under-12 category, The Pestle Weed School emerged victorious against DPS Ranipur, Haridwar, with a score of 43-05. The Pestle Weed School proudly secured the winning title in both the U-12 and U-14 categories. Purkul Youth Development Society and DPS Ranipur, Haridwar, earned the runners-up positions in the U-14 and U-12 categories, respectively. Adding to the list of accolades, the top scorers of the tournament were recognised for their exceptional performances. Suraj from PYDS in the U-12 category, Aarav from DPS Ranipur in the U[1]14 category, Yash Jaiswal from The Pestle Weed School in the U-12 category and Umar Malik from The Pestle Weed School in the U-14 category, all showcased remarkable talent and skill, contributing significantly to their respective teams’ efforts.

Kiran Kashyap, Director, Children’s Academy, give away the prizes to the U-12 winners and runners up, while Sonia Ahuja, Principal, Children’s Academy, and Samuel Jaideep, Principal, Cambrian Hall, presented medals and certificates to U-14 Boys winners and runners up. Dr Prem Kashyap honoured the teams by giving away distinguished prizes and overall trophies.