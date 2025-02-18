Gov releases book ‘Beyond Fear: A Personal Journey to Soma’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 FEB: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the book ‘Beyond Fear: A Personal Journey to Soma’ in New Delhi. The book, authored by Maj Gen GD Bakshi (Retd), not only chronicles the unique military journey of a warrior but also unveils the profound mysteries of self-discovery and spiritual elevation.

The Governor praised the author for highlighting the concept of inner peace and divinity amidst the external battlefield. He congratulated the author for his inspiring thoughts and deep spiritual insights. The Governor expressed confidence that this remarkable work would serve as a guide for anyone embarking on a journey of self-exploration.