National Games: U’khand achieves Historic Milestone with 101 Medals

By Mohammad Suhail Abbasi

Haldwani, 14 Feb: Uttarakhand has made a remarkable achievement at the National Games, securing a total of 101 medals for the first time in its history. This impressive tally includes 24 gold, 35 silver, and 42 bronze medals, showcasing the state’s growing prowess in various sports disciplines.

The journey to this historic achievement began with Jyoti, a talented athlete in Wushu, who clinched the first medal for Uttarakhand. Following her lead, athletes from the state delivered outstanding performances across multiple sports, including boxing, athletics, modern pentathlon, judo, canoeing, kayaking, yogasana, red ball, and wrestling.

In recognition of their exceptional performances, the Uttarakhand government has announced a reward scheme for medal winners, which includes monetary incentives and job placements. The prize money ranges from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 32 lakhs, depending on the medal won.

Ankit Dhyani emerged as a standout performer in athletics, securing two gold medals and one silver medal, which qualifies him for the maximum prize of Rs 32 lakhs. Dhyani made history by winning gold in, both, the 3000 and 5000 metre races, while also contributing a silver medal in the 10,000 metre race.

In boxing, Uttarakhand’s athletes excelled with Kapil Pokhariya, Nivedita Karki, and Narendra Singh each winning gold medals, further enhancing the state’s medal count.

The overall medal tally at the National Games saw the Services leading with 117 medals, including 66 golds. Maharashtra followed in second place with a total of 188 medals, while Haryana secured third place with 145 medals, comprising 44 golds.

Sports Minister Rekha Arya expressed pride in the athletes’ achievements, stating that the government is committed to rewarding their hard work and dedication. A comprehensive policy has been established to ensure that medal winners receive both financial rewards and employment opportunities.

Uttarakhand’s success at the National Games not only highlights the talent and determination of its athletes but also underscores the state’s commitment to promoting sports and nurturing future champions.