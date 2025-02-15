Onir’s film ‘We Are Faheem & Karun’ to be screened in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 14 Feb: Onir’s “We Are Faheem & Karun” will be screened at the Dehradun Chapter of The Jagran film Festival on 22 February 2025 at Silvercity.

The film is a poignant exploration of love, friendship and duty, set against the beautiful yet complex backdrop of Kashmir. The fact that it is a sequel to his critically acclaimed 2012 national award-winning film, “I Am”, adds to the anticipation, especially since it continues to address universal themes with sensitivity and depth.

The choice of Gurez, Kashmir, as the setting adds a layer of authenticity and visual richness to the story, while the characters—Karun, a security guard from Kerala, and Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student—highlight the intersection of diverse cultures and identities. The film’s focus on their love story amidst the region’s socio-political landscape promises to be both heartfelt and thought-provoking.

It’s also noteworthy that Deepa Mehta, a celebrated Indian-Canadian filmmaker, is presenting the film, which adds to its credibility and appeal. The screening at the Dehradun edition of the Jagran Film Festival on 22 March will likely be a significant event, especially with Onir and the cast, Akash Menon and Mir Salman, in attendance. This will provide an opportunity for the audience to engage deeply with the film’s themes and the creative minds behind it.