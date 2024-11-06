‘Navodit Pravah’ holds Poetry Symposium 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Nov: The ‘Navodit Pravah Poetry Symposium’ was organised at Dr SC Biala’s residence in Panditwadi, here.

Renowned poets recited their poems and songs, making the event a grand success. Eminent poets like Dr Buddhinath Mishra, Asim Shukla, Dr Sudha Pandey, Prof Ram Vinay Singh, Dr Rakesh Baluni, Dolly Dabral, Neeta Kukreti, Rampratap Mishra ‘Saketi’, Shiv Mohan Singh, Chandan Singh Negi, Dr Indu Agrawal, and Dr Sudesh Byala participated in the symposium. Rajneesh Trivedi anchored the event.

Prominent attendees included Anil Agrawal, Sunil Trivedi, General Shammi Sabharwal, Aditya Kumar Singh, Nikhil Mahajan, Aparajita Biala, Tapas Biala, Rasiga Raghupati, and Suman Byala.”