Necessary Diplomacy

India has decided to upgrade its ‘technical mission’ in Kabul to embassy status. This is part of a number of initiatives being taken to restore relations with Afghanistan which were disrupted by the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. This is being done despite the serious ideological differences with that fundamentalist regime. It must be noted, however, that even at the lowest point, India has respected the deeply ingrained people-to-people relationship that goes back a long way. It has done so by adopting a policy of continuity regarding development projects, as well as humanitarian aid provided in times of crisis.

This is part of a pragmatism displayed by the Modi government in dealing with nations that are not strictly democratic and have policies particularly unfavourable towards women. This includes Iran and the Gulf states. However, there is a recognition on all sides that, in the global and strategic context, there are many regional commonalities that cannot be ignored. For India, being on good terms with Afghanistan and Iran also provides leverage against constant troublemaker Pakistan. It may be noted that just at the time when the Afghan Foreign Minister is on a visit to India, Pakistan has carried out air strikes in Kabul. This was perhaps to send a message to its own people, who may well ask why Islamabad cannot have friendly and profitable relations with India, when the likes of Kabul and Tehran can do so.

In his interaction with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined India’s concern about the threat posed by terrorism to the entire region. It is a fact that Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan patronise various terror groups against each other. These are based on fundamentalist interpretations of Islam and historic ethnic enmity. While this results in a continuous toll in terms of human life, it also provides these groups with the wherewithal to further their ideologies on a larger scale. India has been among those that has felt the impact in various ways.

With the senseless wars underway in several parts of the world, the global community is having to compromise with leaders of radical groups that have risen to power. Apart from India’s engagement with the Taliban, it may be noted that a former ‘declared terrorist’, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been accepted as Syria’s President by several countries. This is indicative of the diplomatic compulsions nations must live with. The same goes with India and the Taliban.