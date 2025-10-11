Junior Feeder Golf Tournament to be held at Nainital Raj Bhawan Golf Course

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: With the aim of promoting sports in Uttarakhand, the Uttaranchal Golf Federation (UGF), in association with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), is organising a Junior Feeder Golf Tournament at the Raj Bhawan Golf Course, Nainital. This championship will serve as a strong platform to prepare young golfers from the state for national-level competitions.

The tournament will be held from 24 to 26 October 2025 at the Raj Bhawan Golf Course, Nainital. Junior golfers from Uttarakhand as well as various other states across the country will participate in this event. The main objective of the tournament is to encourage interest in golf among the youth and to provide talented local players an opportunity to progress to the national level.

Harish Sharma, Secretary of the Uttaranchal Golf Federation, states that the tournament is a part of the Indian Golf Union’s annual calendar, and players will be able to earn national ranking points through their performance.

Raj Bhawan Golf Captain Col Vivek Bhatt has stated that all preparations for the tournament have been completed to ensure its successful conduct.

Dr Sunil Chand Thakur, Joint Secretary of the Uttaranchal Golf Federation, said that the growing interest in golf in a hill state like Uttarakhand is an encouraging sign. He added that such events will not only promote sports culture but also help boost tourism in the region.

The organising committee has appealed to local residents and sports enthusiasts to attend the event in large numbers and encourage the young players.